BEIJING, April 21 Ctrip.com International Ltd
, China's biggest online travel agency, has agreed to
invest 3 billion yuan ($463 million) in China Eastern Airlines
through a private share placement.
For Ctrip, the move may help to resolve a long-standing
dispute with major Chinese carriers over the payment of agency
commissions on international tickets.
The investment is part of a deal between Ctrip and China
Eastern Airlines Holding Co to collaborate on products and
services, including low-cost transportation and international
travel, Ctrip and China Eastern said in separate statements on
Thursday.
Ctrip may also elect to further increase its stake in the
listed carrier over the 12 months following the placement and
may be entitled to appoint an observer or director to China
Eastern's board, the travel company said.
China Eastern group is also looking to diversify its
shareholding structure, a move flagged by China Eastern
president Ma Xulun in March.
China's government has been urging its state-owned firms to
bring in outside shareholders to improve efficiency.
($1 = 6.4767 Chinese yuan renminbi)
