Nov 26 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA :

* 9-month revenue rose 5.7 percent to 469.3 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA improves 6.8 pct to 89.4 million euros

* Has positive revenue and earnings forecast for full FY

* 9-month normalised EBIT before amortisation from purchase price allocation rose to 78.2 million euros (9-month 2013: 76.9 million euros, up 1.7 pct)

* Expects further growth in both revenue and earnings for current financial year