BRIEF-Pfizer commences $5 billion accelerated share repurchase
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
July 23 CTS Corp, a manufacturer of electronic components, cut its full-year sales outlook on negative economic growth in Europe and a stronger dollar, and said it will reduce 260 positions across its global operations.
The company now expects 2012 sales to grow 4 percent to 7 percent, lower than its previous forecast of 10 percent to 13 percent growth.
CTS reaffirmed its full-year 2012 adjusted earnings forecast of 75 cents to 80 cents per share.
The restructuring plan is expected to help the company save about $6 million annually, it said in a statement.
CTS took a charge of $3.8 million, or 8 cents per share, on the $5 million restructuring plan in the second quarter. It expects to recognize the remainder in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.
* Tepid wage growth eases inflation concerns * Bonds rally after jobs report By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a jobs report for January showed disappointing wage growth, indicating inflation is not rising at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the near-term. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in four months, the Labor Department said. Average hourly earnings,