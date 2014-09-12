BRIEF-Nokia splits mobile networks group into two organizations
* Says organizational changes include the separation of Nokia's current Mobile Networks business group into two distinct organizations
Sept. 12 CTT Systems AB
* CTT announces strategic marketing agreement with B/E Aerospace, Inc.. Extraordinary shareholders meeting directed share issue of approx. 30 million Swedish crowns
* Says B/E will own less than 10 pct of the shares of CTT
* Says to issue 1,138,005 common shares to B/E with an issue price of 26.63 crowns per share
* Says issue proceeds of 30 million crowns to be reinvested by CTT in R&D and manufacturing capacity and lean improvements
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says organizational changes include the separation of Nokia's current Mobile Networks business group into two distinct organizations
TOKYO, March 17 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday as the yen held steady against the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled fewer interest rate hikes than some investors had expected.
March 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,416 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: BP Plc on Friday said it had sold around half its roughly 20-percent stake in New Zealand Refining Company Limited for NZ$80.4 million ($56.2 million) as part of a global portfolio review. * BHP BILLITON: The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine in Chile, the world's biggest copper mine, sai