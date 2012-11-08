Nov 8 CU Inc. on Thursday sold C$200 million ($200 million) of 40-year debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.857 percent issue, due Nov. 14, 2052, was priced at par to yield 150 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank of Montreal were the bookrunning managers of the sale.