Oct 19 CU Inc ( CIU_pa.TO ) on Wednesday sold C$700 million ($693 million) in debt in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The C$500 million ($495 million) 4.543 percent debt due Oct. 24, 2041 was priced at par to yield 160 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The C$200 million ($198 million) 4.593 percent debt due Oct. 24, 2061 was priced at par to yield 165 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada. ($1=C$1.01) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)