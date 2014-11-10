LONDON Nov 10 Britain's Environment Agency said
on Monday it would likely approve environmental permits for
shale gas firm Cuadrilla Resources at a site in northwest
England.
The approval, which is pending a second-stage consultation
during which the public can comment on the agency's draft
permits, would be a next step for Cuadrilla to press ahead with
a four-well exploration programme at Preston New Road in
Lancashire.
Britain is betting on the development of shale gas
extraction to counter a decline in energy resources from the
North Sea, but concerns about the environmental impact of
hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, used to extract shale gas
have caused local protests.
"The Environment Agency is minded to grant Cuadrilla the
environmental permits needed to carry out their operations," the
body said in a statement.
If approved, Cuadrilla's operations will be subject to
stringent environmental rules about the disposal of wastewater
used in the exploration process which the agency has put in
place to protect ground and surface water.
Cuadrilla said it would fully comply with all requirements.
