LONDON Aug 16 Cuadrilla Resources, a company
drilling for oil in southern England, has suspended activities
at its site in response to an escalation of protests against the
controversial fracking process.
Its site in the village of Balcombe in rural West Sussex has
become a focal point for protesters who oppose fracking, used to
extract shale gas and oil from rock, which Cuadrilla has
pioneered in Britain.
The public debate about shale gas and the fracking process
has intensified in recent months. Prime Minister Cameron on
Monday gave his unequivocal support to fracking, risking
angering his party's supporters from more rural areas.
Privately owned Cuadrilla said on Friday it would scale back
its operations in West Sussex after taking advice from police
who are concerned about an influx of up to 1,000 extra
protesters this weekend.
"We plan to resume full operations as soon as it is safe to
do so," the company said in a statement.
Cuadrilla is drilling a conventional well to look for oil in
Balcombe, but has not ruled out seeking permission for fracking
at a later date depending on the results of its initial
exploration.
Conoco Philips drilled a well on the same site in
1986 which found evidence of oil, but not in commercial amounts.
Cuadrilla is the only company to have fracked a shale gas
well elsewhere in Britain, making its activities a target for
anti-fracking protesters, who have been close to the site since
drilling started in July.
Sussex Police said the relocation to Balcombe of a climate
camp under the banner "No Dash for Gas" which had been due to
take place in Nottinghamshire was behind the expected increase
in protesters.
Local protesters and a group called "Frack Off" have formed
the opposition so far.
A Cuadrilla spokesman said the company had brought in extra
fences ahead of the weekend. Security firm G4S has
provided security since the start of operations, he added.
Britain is thought to have major shale reserves which could
help reverse a rising dependency on energy imports, but the
nascent industry has yet to prove that it can make shale oil and
gas flow from the rocks.
UK utility Centrica recently bought a quarter stake
in Cuadrilla's northern England shale licences. French oil
company Total has also said it would like to explore
for shale gas in Britain.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, retrieves gas and oil
trapped in tight layered rock formations by injecting
high-pressure water, sand and chemicals.
Critics of fracking say it can trigger small earthquakes,
pollute the water supply, while others oppose any oil and gas
exploration in pristine parts of the countryside.
The government has introduced tax breaks and said local
communities will benefit from shale as part of its efforts to
try to follow the United States, where surging shale gas
production has transformed its energy market, lowered prices and
drastically cut imports.
A year-long ban on shale drilling in Britain was lifted last
December.