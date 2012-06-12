HAVANA, June 11 - Cuban heavyweight boxing great
Teofilo Stevenson, who won three Olympic gold medals but turned
down a chance to fight Muhammad Ali for $5 million, has died of
a heart attack at the age of 60, Cuban state media reported on
Monday.
Stevenson won Olympic gold medals in 1972 at Munich, 1976 in
Montreal and 1980 in Moscow and was widely considered the
greatest amateur boxer of his time.
After the 1976 games, U.S. boxing promoters offered
Stevenson $5 million to turn professional and fight Ali, then
heavyweight champion of the world.
But he stayed loyal to the Cuban revolution, which outlawed
professional sports, and refused.
“"What is $1 million compared to the love of 8 million
Cubans?" he reportedly said in turning down the fight.
After his fighting career ended, Stevenson became a coach of
Cuban boxers and served as vice president of the Cuban Boxing
Federation.
