* Out of public eye since June 19, raising concerns
* Cubans worried about who will lead them in future
* Still loved, respected by many Cubans
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, Aug 12 Revolutionary icon Fidel Castro
turns 86 on Monday, out of sight, but not out of mind as Cubans
wonder about his future and theirs at a time of change in one of
world's last communist countries.
The bearded leader who was a constant presence and
transfixed Cubans for decades with his fiery rhetoric, still
holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Caribbean
island's 11 million residents, even as age and infirmity force
him farther into the background.
He has been out of view for almost two months, not having
appeared in any way or published one of his occasional opinion
columns in the state press since June 19.
His absence has added to the speculation about his health
that has been ever present since he underwent emergency
intestinal surgery in 2006 and ceded power to younger brother
Raul Castro.
This is not his first extended absence since falling ill,
but Cubans wonder each time whether he will not be back.
"He must be very sick because there's been nothing of him
for a while," said Donato Torres, puffing on a cigarette outside
a Havana restaurant.
"In any moment it's going to come out in the news that he
died. His character doesn't allow him to be silent - he always
has to say something."
Only his Twitter account has been active but all the tweets
are simply links in the press. Twitter accounts in the name of
politicians and other people in the public eye are often run
largely by their aides.
Whether this prolonged silence is health related is not
known, but after previous absences, he re-emerged with the
explanation that he had been busy writing a book or conducting
research.
The Cuban government does not much like speculation about
Fidel Castro's condition, but it provides little or no
information about it, leaving a vacuum that is filled by Cuba's
never-ending rumor mill.
It has never disclosed his illness - widely reported to be
diverticulitis - because his health is a state secret.
Cubans' fears may be magnified these days because they are
facing an assortment of uncertainties unlike anything since the
1959 revolution that put Fidel Castro in power. The
uncertainties include a major government reform package to cut
the size of government.
At the same time that he is fading from the scene, a
generational change in leadership looms because President Raul
Castro is 81 and his top two vice presidents also are
octogenarians.
NO OBVIOUS SUCCESSORS
There are no obvious younger successors, which greatly
troubles many Cubans.
"I think the majority of people are very worried about what
will happen if Fidel and Raul die. There is nobody else with the
stature to take the reins of the country," said retired teacher
Carmelita Leon as she bought fruit from a central Havana street
vendor.
The government also is in the midst of reforms to Cuba's
Soviet-style economy, launched in hopes of assuring the survival
of communism once the old guard revolutionaries now in charge,
known as the "historicos", are gone.
The goal is to increase productivity and prosperity, but
changes include plans to slash a million make-work jobs from
state payrolls and reduce subsidies such as the universal food
ration, both of which make Cubans nervous.
This is taking place against a backdrop of uncertainty about
the future of top ally and benefactor Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez, the socialist leader who is fighting cancer and facing
re-election in October.
He provides the Caribbean island political and economic
support, including most of the oil that Cuba consumes in an
oil-for-services deal that Cubans fear may not survive if he
doesn't.
In the twilight of his life, it is unclear what role if any
Fidel Castro will play in ushering Cuba through this unsettled
period.
He has occasionally surfaced at critical times to lend a
reassuring presence to the people he led for so long, many of
whom wish he were still running the show.
"The people of Cuba are Fidelista," Leon said.
The government has used state media at times to try to show
that despite his ailments he is still robust.
In the span of a week in February, he held two semi-public
discussions, one six hours long, the other nine hours, which the
state press trumpeted as echoes of the Fidel Castro of old.
Videos of the sessions aired on Cuban television.
RENEWED VIBRANCY
In June, he published in rapid-fire fashion seven very short
columns, known as “"Reflections," that also appeared to signal
his renewed vibrancy.
Instead, the combination of brevity, odd topics and opaque
messages left Cubans wondering if he was still himself. They
ended as quickly as they began and he has not been seen or heard
from publicly since.
When Fidel Castro paid an unscripted visit to Pope Benedict
at the Vatican embassy in Havana during his trip to Cuba in late
March, observers outside the residence said the lanky former
leader needed assistance walking and was very stooped.
For years, Fidel Castro's enemies promulgated the idea that
when he died, the communist system would quickly collapse. With
the smooth transition to Raul Castro, that now seems far
fetched, but many people think that the death of Fidel Castro
will hasten change in Cuba.
They believe the economic reforms, which have been unfolding
slowly, will quicken and that perhaps even U.S.-Cuba relations,
sour since the revolution, will improve without his galvanizing
presence.
“"It is worth noting that the antipathy generated by Fidel
among some segments of the American public and the Cuban
American community is not transferable to any other leader, not
even his brother Raul," said Cuba expert Arturo Lopez Levy at
the University of Denver.