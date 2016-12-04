By Sarah Marsh
| SANTIAGO, Cuba
SANTIAGO, Cuba Dec 4 Now that Cuban
revolutionary leader Fidel Castro is dead, one of his most
prominent critics says he sees big economic and political
changes to the one-party Communist system, perhaps within four
years.
Jose Daniel Ferrer, who leads the Patriotic Union of Cuba
(UNPACU), the country's largest dissident group, says he does
not expect Communist rule to crumble quickly but that change
will surely come.
"We will have more repression in the short term," Ferrer
told Reuters, predicting President Raul Castro would tighten
government control in order to stave off demands for political
reform after his elder brother Fidel's death on Nov. 25.
"But in the medium term, the regime will continue to weaken,
and the people will become ever more audacious, protesting
shortages and necessities that we experience every day," Ferrer
said. "In the middle of this period comes the end of the
system."
He was speaking at his hilltop headquarters in the
southeastern city of Santiago de Cuba shortly before Castro's
ashes arrived there to be interred on Sunday.
Santiago is the cradle of the revolution that brought the
Castros to power in 1959 and it remains largely loyal because
they brought health and education to a population with a large
concentration of Afro-Cubans that had previously suffered
discrimination.
It is, however, also home to UNPACU.
Ferrer's two-storey home in the Altamira district of
Santiago was bustling with activity in the past few days with
UNPACU members downloading foreign news broadcasts and checking
on the whereabouts of colleagues reported to have been detained
ahead of Castro's funeral.
Fidel Castro led Cuba for almost half a century before
falling ill in 2006 and handing power to his brother Raul.
Since then, the younger Castro has introduced market-style
reforms allowing private businesses and agreed a detente with
the United States, fueling a tourism boom.
But low wages, rising prices and limited opportunities in an
economy still dominated by the state have made many Cubans
hungry for faster reforms.
Raul Castro has allowed Cubans a little more Internet access
and he released dozens of political prisoners under deals with
the United States and the Roman Catholic Church, but otherwise
has done little to ease the Communist Party's grip on power.
Castro, who is 85 and due to retire in 2018, led tens of
thousands in making a pledge on Saturday night in Santiago to
defend the socialist system he built with his brother.
CLANDESTINE ACTIVITY
Several other dissidents interviewed by Reuters said they
also expect tighter controls in the short term, but foresaw
economic and political openings over the next few years.
Ferrer congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for
describing Fidel Castro as a "brutal dictator" but said it would
be bad if Trump unwound outgoing President Barack Obama's
measures that improved U.S. relations with Cuba.
Cuba's Communist government accuses the dissidents of being
mercenaries of the United States and routinely detains activists
for short periods on charges such as disorder. Long prison
sentences, however, have been rare in recent years.
Most Cubans view dissident leaders with skepticism even if
they would like to see more reforms.
Ferrer, 46, said his funding came largely from
Cuban-Americans, including from his brother. He denies direct
U.S. government financing.
A former fisherman, Ferrer was one of 75 people rounded up
in a 2003 crackdown know as Cuba's "Black Spring," and he spent
eight years in prison until he was released in a deal brokered
by the Catholic Church in 2011.
He then formed UNPACU and it quickly became Cuba's most
emboldened opposition group, staging anti-government
demonstrations while few others dare.
UNPACU leaders say they have created a space for dissent in
Altamira, where the group even runs a kiosk selling subsidized
food. It continues to publish anti-government material but
Ferrer says the movement's numbers are down about 50 percent in
the last three years to around 3,000 people due to harassment
and detentions that make membership a gruel ling experience.
In a country where only 5.6 percent of homes have access to
the internet, UNPACU each week distributes 1,000 to 1,500 DVDs
of dissident music videos and political messages, along with
news and documentaries.
"This is our principal weapon," Ferrer said, brandishing a
DVD.
Ferrer said about 70 percent of the group's members are in
eastern Cuba, historically known as the birthplace of political
change from the war of independence from Spain to Castro's
revolution.
"Rebellious yesterday, hospitable today, heroic forever," is
Santiago's official slogan.
Ferrer admitted to unconventional methods in the early days
to convince Cubans to complain publicly.
"We would put three or four activists on a street corner,
talking about the news of the day, like the football World Cup,"
he said.
"Eventually the activists would bring the conversation to
the topic they wanted people to opine on, and at that point,
another two would come over with a camera. We realized if it was
a group of men, there was nothing better than to send a pretty
female journalist along."
The group also combines activism with help repairing homes
and providing subsidized or free food for the elderly and ill in
places where government programs are failing, he said.
"We have to get them to trust us first," he said.
