HAVANA, July 4 Former Cuban President Fidel
Castro, 88, visited 19 cheese masters for four hours on Friday
in a rare trip outside his Havana home, official media reported
on Saturday.
The photos showing the leader alive and well came out three
days after his younger brother and current president, Raul
Castro, announced a formal agreement with the United States on
restoring diplomatic relations after a break of 54 years.
It was Fidel Castro's first reported public appearance in
three months. That previous encounter, with visiting Venezuelan
students, was his first in more than a year.
Official media showed images of Castro seated at a panel in
an auditorium at a research institute belonging to the Food
Industry Ministry. He wore a white wind-breaker, a plaid shirt
and gray pants.
Fidel Castro stepped down due to illness provisionally in
2006 and definitively in 2008, handing off to Raul, 84. Fidel
writes an occasional newspaper column and receives dignitaries
at home. Whether he maintains a role in policy-making is
unknown.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Janet Lawrence)