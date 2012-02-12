* Meets with people from 22 countries
* Those at meeting cite his 'visible recovery'
HAVANA Feb 11 Former Cuban leader Fidel
Castro held his second lengthy public event in a week, this time
a nine-hour session with writers and intellectuals, Cuban state
media said on Saturday, in another showing he is doing well
after serious health problems.
"Fidel with intellectuals: More than nine hours of dialogue
with the infinite," said the headline on government website
Cubadebate.cu.
The story described the meeting in which representatives
from 22 countries discussed topics ranging from the sad state of
the world, as Castro views it, to the 85-year-old comandante's
health.
"We have to fight. We can't let pessimism win. It's our
duty," he was quoted as saying.
The story said that everyone was "impressed by the vitality
and enthusiasm of Fidel," and that those who spoke congratulated
him "for his visible recovery."
The session was part of Havana's annual international book
fair.
A week ago, Cuban media reported on a six-hour appearance
before a group of admirers where the man who ruled Cuba for 49
years pitched a new two-volume biography of his early life,
called "Guerrilla of Time."
Cuban television showed a videotape of that appearance and
in which Castro had to be helped to his chair, but was
energetic, witty and totally in control of a rapt audience.
Cubadebate.cu had numerous photos of Friday's event, but so
far no video has been shown.
Castro took power in January 1959 and was famous for
speeches that went on for hours. But he had to cede power
provisionally to brother Raul Castro, 80, in July 2006 when he
fell ill with intestinal problems that nearly killed him.
He stepped down officially in February 2008 and Raul Castro
succeeded him as president.
He was out of the public eye for four years before
reappearing in the summer of 2010, but has stayed mostly in the
background since then and appeared to be increasingly frail.
Before these latest two events, he was last seen publicly at
a Communist Party congress in April, where he sat wordlessly as
his brother took over as chairman of the party, the position he
had held since its inception.
(Reporting by Jeff Franks; Editing by Philip Barbara)
