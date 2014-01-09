HAVANA Jan 9 Former Cuban President Fidel
Castro made a surprise appearance on Wednesday evening at the
opening of a Havana cultural center sponsored by one of his
favorite Cuban artists.
State television on Thursday broadcast images of Castro
arriving at the cultural center in a blue van, to the applause
of local residents.
The bearded, grey haired Cuban leader, 87, was also shown
sitting and chatting with Alexis Leyva, the painter and sculptor
known as Kcho, and others attending the opening.
A witness, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters a
stooped Castro arrived in the evening and entered the building
with the help of aides and a cane, after briefly talking with
well wishers in the Playa municipality of Havana.
The reclusive Castro was last seen in public in April 2013
at the inauguration of a school in Havana.
Castro lives in a villa on the outskirts of Havana where he
regularly receives guests, but photos are rare and only
occasionally do his writings appear in the local media.
He is reportedly still lucid and curious.
Castro governed the Caribbean island for 48 years before
falling gravely ill in 2006 and handing power to his brother
Raul Castro, who officially became president in 2008.
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Tom Brown and Andre
Grenon)