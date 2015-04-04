By Daniel Trotta
| HAVANA, April 4
HAVANA, April 4 Former Cuban President Fidel
Castro, 88, appeared in public "full of vitality" for the first
time in more than a year on Monday, greeting a delegation of
Venezuelans, official media reported on Saturday.
It was his first known appearance outside his home since
Cuba in December agreed to normalize relations with the United
States, Castro's longtime adversary.
Official media showed images of a seated Castro shaking
hands with the visiting Venezuelans through the window of his
vehicle, wearing a baseball cap and a windbreaker.
There was no explanation why five days passed before the
encounter was reported in Cuba.
He met at a school with 33 Venezuelans, who were on a
solidarity mission to Cuba, for about 90 minutes. Since the fall
of the Soviet Union, oil-rich Venezuela has become Communist
Cuba's closest ally and chief benefactor.
Castro impressed the Venezuelans with a firm, long handshake
and a lucid mind, the newspaper Juventud Rebelde reported in a
writer's first-person account.
Castro relayed "multiple details about life in Venezuela,
especially now that this great nation has become the bull's eye
for imperial greed," the report said, in apparent reference to
U.S. sanctions on Venezuela that declared the South American
nation a national security threat.
"Fidel is full of vitality," the report said.
Castro's last previous public sighting came on Jan. 8, 2014,
at the opening of a Havana cultural center sponsored by one of
his favorite Cuban artists, Alexis Leyva, alias Kcho.
In December 2014, U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban
President Raul Castro, Fidel's younger brother, announced they
would re-establish diplomatic ties, opening a new era in the
previously turbulent relations that arose after the Castros came
to power in 1959.
Fidel Castro stepped down due to illness provisionally in
2006 and definitively in 2008, handing off to his younger
brother Raul, 83. Fidel writes an occasional newspaper column,
receives dignitaries at home, and rarely appears in public.
His current role in policy-making is unknown. Many Cubans
presume Raul Castro consults with his brother on major
decisions, and Fidel Castro's long silence after the December
announcement raised questions about his health and whether he
agreed with the rapprochement with the Americans.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)