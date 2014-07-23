* Numerous credit and trade deals signed
* No new investments announced
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, July 23 Chinese President Xi Jinping
ended an eight-day trip through Latin America on Wednesday with
a visit to eastern Cuba, where both the island's independence
struggle against Spain and Fidel Castro's revolution began.
Xi arrived in Havana on Monday and presided over the signing
of 29 trade, debt, credit and other agreements on Tuesday
ensuring his country will remain Cuba's second largest trading
partner after Venezuela, at $1.4 billion last year.
The Chinese president also met with his Cuban counterpart,
Raul Castro, who traveled with him to the eastern city of
Santiago de Cuba, and former Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
China will continue to restructure debt, estimated at $6
billion, import Cuban nickel, sugar and cigars, digitalize the
television system, upgrade communications and cyber security and
cooperate in health, education and science, according to some of
the agreements which were made public without any details on
Wednesday.
New credits included funding to build a multipurpose
shipping terminal in Santiago and a donation to help Cuba's
second largest city recover from Hurricane Sandy, which struck
the area almost two years ago.
"China and Cuba being socialist countries, we are closely
united by the same missions, ideals and struggles," Xi said on
Tuesday upon receiving the Jose Marti Medal, Cuba's highest
honor.
Other deals included cooperation in pharmaceutical research
and development and an agreement between state-owned
Cubapetroleo and state-owned China National Petroleum
Corporation to increase flows from existing wells and drill at
an onshore block just east of Havana.
Raul Castro began instituting market-oriented reforms after
taking over from ailing brother Fidel Castro in 2006, much as
China did in the 1980s.
But growth has nevertheless slowed and is expected to come
in at around 1 percent this year, compared with 3 percent in
2013.
This year, Cuba established its first Chinese-style special
development zone and passed a more attractive foreign investment
law with a particular eye to friendly nations such as Russia,
China and Brazil. It includes a clause aimed at China that for
the first time would allow investors to bring in their nationals
for construction.
Little of the $80 billion China has invested in Latin
America and the Caribbean in recent years has been in Cuba,
where just two joint ventures operate.
No new ventures were announced during Xi's trip. However, a
letter of intent was signed between Beijing Enterprise Group
Real Estate Co Ltd and state-owned CUBAGOLF S.A. to build a golf
course and condominiums on a plot between the Cuban capital and
the famed Varadero tourism resort.
Xi was in Brazil last week for a summit of the BRICS
nations, which also includes Russia, India and South Africa. He
then traveled to Argentina and Venezuela, signing a raft of
multi-billion dollar credit and investment agreements.
(Editing by David Adams and Bernard Orr)