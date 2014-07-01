HAVANA, July 1 Two editors who helped turn a
Roman Catholic magazine into a rare forum for open debate in
Communist-ruled Cuba, then resigned under pressure this spring,
announced on Tuesday that they will launch a new forum to air a
broad range of views.
Roberto Veiga and Lenier Gonzalez said their new project
would be called Cuba Posible. No start date was given for the
venture, which they said would be primarily online.
The editors resigned from the church magazine Espacio Laical
this spring, citing pressure from inside the church and raising
concerns about one of the most dynamic, non-official areas of
public discourse in a country where authorities monopolize the
media, leaving little space for critical voices.
Besides the printed magazine, Espacio Laical published on
the Internet and sponsored forums for public debate. The church
said it will become less political and put more emphasis on
culture and the arts.
Veiga and Gonzalez said they intend to create "a project of
transitional change for our country," citing the words of a
priest who inspired them, the late Monsignor Carlos Manuel de
Cespedes.
It would not be a political party or platform, but rather
open to a wide range of viewpoints, Gonzalez said in a separate
statement.
They also promised to promote "the responsible exercise of
freedom" and "the continuous design of a democracy that is each
day more complete," in addition to education, the arts and
better Cuban relations with the United States, Europe and Latin
America.
"There are always fears referring to censorship, but we are
not overly worried about it," Gonzalez said, adding they would
operate much as they did for 10 years with Espacio Laical.
"We are here to serve, to help and be brothers, not to
polarize or destabilize," Gonzalez said.
While with Espacio Laical, Veiga and Gonzalez used the
Internet to promote debate on political issues such as the need
for a multiparty system, Internet expansion, reintegration with
the diaspora and the strengths and weaknesses of reforms under
President Raul Castro.
They quit this spring after 10 years on the job. Their
resignation letter said they left not because of government
pressure but due to pressure from people inside the church
hierarchy who did not want the church to get involved in
politics.
While Cuba's Catholic church is small by Latin American
standards, it is by far the largest and best organized
institution on the Caribbean island with a different ideology
than the Communist Party.
