(Adds details from Tokmakjian Group official on allegations)
By Allison Martell and Daniel Trotta
TORONTO/HAVANA, Sept 29 Cuba offered to free
jailed Canadian executive Cy Tokmakjian in return for $55
million and company assets, his company said on Monday, but the
deal fell through because the firm didn't have the money and the
businessman wanted to clear his name.
Tokmakjian, 74, founder and chief executive of
transportation firm Tokmakjian Group, was sentenced to 15 years
in prison on Friday after being convicted of bribery and other
economic charges in a case that lawyers and diplomats called a
chilling development for potential foreign investors.
After Tokmakjian was detained in 2011, company lawyers met
with Cuban officials about the case, said Lee Hacker, the
Tokmakjian Group's vice-president for finance.
"They were ... told 'We're taking all your assets and in
addition you're going to have to send another $55 million down
before Cy will be released,'" Hacker said.
It was the first time the company had revealed the Cuban
demand, which could not be immediately confirmed with
authorities in Havana. Tokmakjian's case has been shrouded in
secrecy - he was held for two and a half years before being
charged.
Hacker said he was told by the company's lawyers that there
was no basis for the $55 million figure. "It was just a number
that was thrown out," he told Reuters.
Other attempts at negotiation failed partly because
Tokmakjian does not want to admit to crimes he has not
committed, his son Raffi said.
Cuba seized about $100 million worth of the firm's assets on
the island and also sent two Tokmakjian aides to
prison.
Hacker said Cuba could choose to expel Tokmakjian, or Cuba
and Canada could agree that he serve his sentence in Canada
under a treaty that governs the international transfer of
prisoners.
Conservative Member of Parliament Peter Kent, whose
constituency includes the Tokmakjian Group's headquarters,
confirmed the businessman could be transferred under the treaty.
But, he said Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, John
Baird, had suggested to his Cuban counterpart following the
verdict that "the humane thing to do would be to simply deport
him."
TOP-UP PAYMENTS
Hacker said the case stemmed partly from salary top-up
payments to Tokmakjian employees in joint venture businesses and
a decision to hire the wife of Cuba's former deputy of minister
of sugar, Nelson Labrada, in Tokmakjian's hotel division.
"They're alleging that it was improper," Hacker said. "But
she worked independently, had nothing to do with any sugar
products or anything that was in Nelson's domain and ... we had
the proper approvals on that."
Labrada was among 14 Cuban defendants in the case, all of
whom were convicted. He has been sentenced to 20 years in
prison.
Hacker defended Tokmakjian Group's practice of making
incentive payments to employees of joint ventures that were
majority-owned by Cuban state entities. Cy Tokmakjian was
convicted of bribery partly on the basis of those payments.
"We would pay incentives to our staff in Cuba like every
company does in Cuba," Hacker said.
Cuba legalized the payment of incentives, salary top ups,
in 2007 but the change did not extend to joint ventures, leaving
companies exposed. Hacker said the company did not believe at
the time that there was anything illegal about the payments.
The charge of economic crimes against the state involved the
late delivery of unspecified equipment. Tokmakjian distributed
Hyundai vehicles and construction equipment in Cuba,
as well as other mining gear.
The Tokmakjian Group, which did an estimated $80 million in
business annually with Cuba until it was shuttered in September
2011, filed claims against Cuba worth more than $200 million
through the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris and an
Ontario court.
The case has strained Cuba's relationship with Canada, one
of its biggest trading partners. Western diplomats have said it
would dissuade foreign investors at a time Cuba is actively
seeking partners from abroad to do business.
Cuba has yet to comment on the verdict or the sentencing. A
call on Monday to the Cuban embassy in Ottawa for comment was
not returned.
(Additional reporting by Euan Rocha; Writing by Amran Abocar,
Editing by Ross Colvin)