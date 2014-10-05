HAVANA Oct 5 Defense lawyers for a Canadian
executive sentenced to 15 years prison in Cuba on bribery and
other charges released a raft of documents on Sunday seeking to
bolster their case that Cy Tokmakjian was denied a fair trial.
Tokmakjian's transportation company said crucial evidence
prepared by the defense team was not accepted by the five-judge
panel during the two-week trial in June, and relevant witnesses
including experts were denied a chance to testify.
The defense documents, released to reporters by a public
relations firm, say many of the charges were legally
inadmissible and Tokmakjian's acts did not constitute crimes.
For example, Tokmakjian was convicted of paying bribes but
defense lawyer Ramon de la Cruz Ochoa said in one of the
documents that "gifts, meals and courtesies are presented
negatively and out of context" in the charges.
Tokmakjian was convicted by a Cuban court last month and
sentenced on charges of bribery, damaging the Cuban economy,
illicit economic activity, currency trafficking, fraud and tax
evasion, and it ordered the seizure of assets valued at $100
million.
Sixteen others including two Canadian employees of his
company, the Tokmakjian Group, were convicted and sentenced to
terms ranging from 6 to 20 years in a case that has strained
Cuba's relations with Canada, a major trading partner, and could
deter foreigners from investing with the communist government.
Tokmakjian, 74 who was arrested three years ago, has denied
wrongdoing.
Over 20 years, the privately-held Concord, Ontario-based
Tokmakjian Group became one of most successful foreign companies
doing business in Cuba, supplying vehicles, motors, parts and
construction equipment.
The defense documents said that officials receiving gifts
could not have directed contracts to Tokmakjian on their own.
Contracts worth more than $1 million, for example, must receive
approval from 13 separate levels of bureaucracy, the defense
said.
"A vice-minister cannot make these decisions
single-handedly," defense lawyer de la Cruz Ochoa said.
This referred to one of the 14 convicted Cubans, former
vice-minister of the sugar ministry, Nelson Labrada, who was
sentenced to 20 years for taking bribes from Tokmakjian and
directing millions of dollars worth of contracts his way.
The court cited numerous gifts that Labrada received from
Tokmakjian or his companies including family vacations, a
gambling trip to Niagara Falls, bottles of liquor and a
flat-screen TV.
A lawyer for Labrada, Carlos Manuel Perez Ricardo, told
Reuters he received gifts, as the court found in its verdict,
but said they played no role in directing state business to
Tokmakjian.
The defense documents say Tokmakjian treated Labrada to
weeklong vacations to a beach resort only because his wife was a
company employee, and the families of all Tokmakjian employees
enjoyed that benefit.
Cuba said Tokmakjian's dealings with Cuban state companies
caused $91 million in damage to the Cuban state. While such
companies are closely tied to the state, the defense used the
letter of the law to argue that such damage could not be
possible. It cited law establishing that those companies were
independent of the state, meaning the state cannot claim any
damages done to one of those companies.
In addition, the tax evasion charge ignored a dual-taxation
agreement Cuba has with Barbados, the defense said. Tokmakjian
operated through a number of companies, including one called
Tokmakjian International, which is incorporated in Barbados. The
taxes were duly paid in Barbados, the defense said.
