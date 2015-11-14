Nov 14 The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday called
off its search for a South Carolina woman who went overboard
during a cruise ship dance party off the Cuban coast.
The woman, Kaylyn Rose Sommer, 24, of Charleston, had fallen
overboard from the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship on Thursday about
22 nautical miles (41 km) from Cuba, the Coast Guard's Seventh
District in Miami said in a statement.
"It is believed the woman went overboard from a height of
more than 80 feet (24 meters) above the water, while the cruise
ship was under way," it said.
Coast Guard crews assisted by Cuban Border Guards had
searched 1,378 square nautical miles (4,732 square km) for
Sommer, the statement said.
The Miami Herald and CNN quoted a Norwegian Cruise Line
statement that said Sommer had gone overboard
intentionally. A company spokesman was not immediately
available.
The incident came less than a week after a Brazilian man
fell from a Royal Caribbean Cruises ship off the
Bahamas. The company said he had gone overboard intentionally,
and the Coast Guard has ended its search.
