LONDON, April 8 A group of commercial creditors to Cuba have formed a committee to start negotiating a restructuring of the country's debt, one of them said on Wednesday.

"Stancroft Trust... has joined in the creation of a steering committee to represent the largest holders of London Club Cuban debt," Stancroft Trust chairman Nicholas Berry told Reuters by email, referring to Cuban debt owed to the private sector.

A spokesman for the committee, Jeet Gordhandas, told Reuters the group was made up of three parties, including Stancroft Trust and together representing almost 50 percent of obligations owed to commercial creditors. He declined to identify the other two members.

According to a press statement published earlier, the committee estimates that the Communist-led country owes commercial creditors at least 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) of principal and around a further 5 billion euro in interest.

Cuba has effectively been shut out of global financial markets for decades. But the detritus of its defaulted debt and unrestructured loans from decades past has been traded among a small group of risk takers in hopes of a resolution.

Berry estimates Stancroft Trust is one of the two largest holders of London Club Cuban debt, with around 120 million pounds ($178 million) at nominal value without counting past deferred interest.

The committee also has the support of Cuba's major European international commercial bank creditors, it said in the release.

"It seems obvious that there will eventually be a settlement between Cuba, the Paris Club, and the London Club debt holders, which would open the way to the normalisation of trade between Cuba and the rest of the world, even if its timing remains uncertain," Berry added.

U.S. President Barack Obama announced a diplomatic breakthrough with Cuba last December.

About a year ago Havana and the Paris Club of wealthy creditor nations resumed debt talks in a new sign the Communist government was interested in rejoining the global economy and adhering to international financial rules.

In early March, the chief of the Paris Club met Cuban officials in Havana in what he called an unprecedented official visit.

The Cuban government last reported its "active" foreign debt, accumulated after it declared a default in the late 1980s, at $13.6 billion in 2010. The government no longer reports its "passive" debt from before the default, which economists estimate at $8 billion. Cuba's debt outstanding to the Paris Club of creditor nations is officially just over $35 billion.

($1 = 0.9271 euros)

($1 = 0.6727 pounds) (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by John Stonestreet)