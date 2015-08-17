HAVANA Aug 17 Cuba put its civil defense system
on alert on Monday due to a year-long drought that is forecast
to worsen in the coming months and has already damaged
agriculture and left more than a million people relying on
trucked-in water.
From Cuba's famous cigars to sugar, vegetables, rice, coffee
and beans, the drought is damaging crops. It has slowed planting
and left one in 10 residents waiting for government tank trucks
to survive in record summer heat.
The country's civil defense system said the drought, record
heat and water leakage have led to "low levels of available
water for the population, agriculture, industry and services."
The government has not provided a national breakdown of
drought damage but it said on Monday that emergency measures
were being taken at all levels, including stricter rationing of
water through the state-run waterworks.
Communist-run Cuba loses around 50 percent of the water
pumped from its reservoirs due to leaks. There is little
irrigation of farm land and the systems that exist are outdated
and inefficient.
Drought conditions across the Caribbean, caused by the
phenomenon known as El Nino, have left reservoirs at 37 percent
of capacity.
Cuban authorities appear increasingly alarmed by the
situation, which could lead to wider rationing in major cities
and hard choices on where water should be allocated with winter
planting, the tourism season and sugar milling all beginning in
November.
"The drought is everyone's problem and so every state entity
has to ... create a plan immediately," Chapman Waught, who heads
Cuba's waterworks, said last week as she toured the country.
This year's rainy season, which includes the hurricane
season, is forecast to bring rains well below the norm due to El
Nino.
It has been seven years since a hurricane, which on average
hits Cuba every other year, has swept along the island, dumping
much-needed torrential rains along with inevitable damage.
Hurricane Sandy cut a narrow path across parts of eastern
Cuba in 2012.
"It is hard to believe, but many of us are hoping for a
hurricane," said Nuris Lopez, a hairdresser in eastern Granma
province where residents receive a bit of water once a week and
otherwise rely on tanker trucks.
"I might lose my roof, but at least I could clean my house,"
she said.
