HAVANA Dec 21 Cuban gross domestic product grew
4 percent in 2015, official media reported on Monday, as
internal reforms overshadowed negative trends such as falling
commodity prices.
The report did not refer to warming relations with the
United States, instead mentioning that growth came despite
continued sanctions.
Growth was in line with projections made a year ago, and
Economy and Planning Minister Marino Murillo attributed it to
improved planning and contracting with "all productive sectors
growing compared with last year."
Murillo was speaking at a closed session of the Council of
Ministers and the report focused on internal economic
performance in the productive sectors, not services and external
finances.
Despite market-oriented reforms begun five years ago, the
Cuban economy grew an anemic 1 percent last year and, on
average, 2.3 percent each year from 2011 through 2014.
The government says it needs up to 7 percent growth to
attain significant development.
The report cited a fall in the prices of imports such as
fuel and food, which helped growth, but did not allude to
similar steep declines in the prices of key exports such as
refined oil products, nickel and sugar.
The United States maintains a trade embargo on Cuba despite
President Barack Obama's policy change toward normalizing
relations a year ago. The report did not mention sectors that
have most benefited from better U.S. relations, such as tourism
and related services and remittances.
The report also failed to mention Cuba's most important
foreign currency earner, the export of professional services to
oil-producing nations, such as ally Venezuela. Those services
accounted for more than $8 billion in revenue out of $18 billion
last year.
Cuba receives more than 100,000 barrels of oil per day as
part of an exchange for Cuban doctors and other professionals.
Under terms of the deal, Venezuela is protected from falling oil
prices, which in turn punish Cuba.
Venezuela's economy is among the worst performing in the
world as the value of its oil exports has fallen as much as 60
percent over the last 18 months.
On Dec. 6, an opposition coalition critical of Cuba swamped
the ruling socialist party in parliamentary elections.
But four days later, Moody's upgraded its outlook on Cuba to
positive from stable, while leaving its credit with a junk
rating of Caa2, saying Cuba's dependence on Venezuela had
lessened since 2014 and that reforms and rapprochement with the
United States were positive.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Bernadette Baum)