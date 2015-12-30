(Adds comments by President Raul Castro)
By Marc Frank
HAVANA Dec 29 Cuba is forecasting that economic
growth will halve in 2016 to 2 percent from this year, and Cuban
President Raul Castro on Tuesday blamed the decline on falling
export revenues.
Echoing an earlier statement by Economy Minister Marino
Murillo, Castro confirmed the forecast for a slowdown in 2016 as
he closed the year-end-session of the National Assembly, from
which foreign journalists were barred. His comments were
reported by official media.
Castro attributed the decline to "financial limitations
associated with the fall in earnings from traditional exports,"
the Cuban News Agency (ACN )reported.
Prices for key exports such as sugar, nickel and refined oil
products have all fallen significantly this year.
Castro said lower oil prices had reduced the cost of a
number of imports such as food but also hurt "mutually
advantageous cooperation relations with various (oil-producing)
countries, in particular the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela."
The collapse of oil prices punishes Cuba under the terms of
its oil deal with Venezuela. Cuba receives more than 100,000
barrels of oil per day as part of an exchange that sends Cuban
professionals to Venezuela. Some 30,000 doctors and nurses, plus
another 10,000 professionals, are posted in Venezuela.
Cuba also receives cash for the workers. Economists and oil
market experts believe the amount is tied to oil prices, meaning
Venezuela would pay less to Cuba when prices are down.
Cuba refines and resells some of the oil in a joint venture
with its socialist ally. Prices for refined products are down in
tandem with crude.
The fall in oil prices has been a major driver of financial
markets this year. Oil prices rose about $1 a barrel on Tuesday,
but slowing global demand and abundant supplies from OPEC
members kept energy markets bearish. Venezuela is a member of
the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Traders and analysts said the global oil glut would persist
into 2016.
"Cuba's trade with Venezuela represents 15 percent of the
gross domestic product, half of what the Soviets' trade
represented," said Cuban economist Pavel Vidal, a professor at
Colombia's Pontificia Universidad Javeriana Cali.
Cuba continued to receive oil this year, but most likely not
all the cash it may have been owed, Vidal said.
Diplomats and foreign businessmen based in Cuba said state
companies were cutting imports and seeking longer payment terms
from suppliers.
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Cynthia
Osterman)