HAVANA Oct 24 Some of Cuba's best-known
economists are openly questioning the very core of the
Soviet-style command economy and saying market reforms under way
are too modest to boost weak growth.
Emboldened by freer debate in the country, they are
increasingly vocal in criticizing rigid instructions coming down
from the top and the uneven management of policies across the
economy, from banking to agriculture.
Their influence on government policy-makers is difficult to
gauge due to the secretive nature of the ruling Communist Party,
but they clearly have been given leeway to call for changes.
Seeking to build a "prosperous and sustainable" socialism,
President Raul Castro pushed through a 311-point reform agenda
that was adopted by the Communist Party in 2011.
It has led Cuba to liberalize farming and retail services by
turning much of them over to cooperatives and allowing small
private businesses. The Caribbean island is also actively
seeking foreign investment.
Castro, who took over from his older brother Fidel in 2008,
has repeatedly said he despises false consensus and has
encouraged debate as long as it takes place within the system.
The economists now talking out are generally members of the
Communist Party and some have contact with high-ranking
officials, suggesting they may be able to influence the debate
inside government on the speed and scope of reforms.
They have called for economic reforms for years, but never
targeted so sharply the very pillars of the system.
Juan Triana, one of the best-known and most influential
economists, says the government's reforms have signaled a
reliance on market mechanisms but officials have still not
embraced competition for core parts of the economy and more than
2,000 state companies.
"The cost of not recognizing the importance of competition
for development are paid in lower rates of growth than the
potential, the incorrect assigning of resources, lower than
possible rates of productivity and efficiency, and most of all a
lack of incentives for innovation, one of the principal motors
of development," he said in a recent presentation to mid-level
government officials and peers at a seminar in Havana.
The seminar was hosted by the Havana University Center for
the Study of the Cuban Economy, known for its bold stand for
reform over the last 15 years and its criticism of the status
quo.
Speaker after speaker joined Triana in urging deeper reform,
according to copies of presentations seen by Reuters. Central
planning, the government's sway over strategic company decisions
and the state's monopoly in foreign trade were all criticized.
"Probably, the so-called state monopoly on foreign trade is
a big obstacle to the diversification and growth of exports,"
said Miguel Alejandro Figueras, winner of Cuba's top economics
prize in 2007.
While Castro's reforms have raised the expectations of many
Cubans, they have largely disappointed. Public frustration over
a lack of well-paid jobs has contributed to a sharp increase in
the number of Cubans risking dangerous and illegal journeys on
home-made boats in search of better opportunities in the United
States.
"Most Cubans support the reforms but are coming to realize
that much more needs to happen. I think everyone from top to
bottom is concerned with the numbers and reality on the ground,"
said one Cuban economist, who asked to remain anonymous due to a
prohibition on talking with foreign journalists without
permission.
FOLLOWING CHINA AND VIETNAM
The economists generally believe Cuba's leaders are
listening, in part because the reforms so far have failed to
lead to growth. They say they hope to reinforce the more
reform-minded leaders in closed-door debates at the highest
levels.
Many liken Cuba's process to the first years of reform in
China and Vietnam, when partial measures proved ineffective and
eventually gave way to deeper reforms.
But Castro has moved at a deliberate pace, and despite
official calls for a more critical press unorthodox views rarely
get aired in the state-controlled media.
The government revised down its economic growth forecast for
this year to 1.4 percent, a second straight year of slowing
growth, and food prices are rising on average 10 percent a year.
Meanwhile, more than 70 percent of the economy remains in
state hands, usually in the form of monopolies.
At the recent seminar, economist Jorge Mario Sanchez
criticized state monopolies as out of step with a growing mixed
economy and international competition.
"The state-centrist culture of production and trade by the
state and for the state should begin to transition to another
broader mode from and for society," he said.
Others say harsh U.S. economic sanctions against Cuba are
only partially to blame for a lack of state financing and delays
in the arrival of supplies and parts, which lead to disruptions
in production and shortages.
"Our top leaders are very aware of these problems, but
unsure how to proceed without creating greater inequality," said
the economist who asked to remain anonymous.
Hal Klepak, a Canadian military historian and author of two
books on the Cuban military and Raul Castro, said he thought
Castro and other leaders "find criticism welcome not because it
is comfortable but because it allows them to push for more and
faster movement of a deeply cutting kind."
"There will be more and deeper reform since there is really
little hope for any other option," Klepak said.
Another outside expert differed, doubting that major changes
were coming any time soon.
"There is still no blueprint as to where the major
state-controlled sectors will be in 5 or 10 years time," said
Paul Hare, a former British ambassador to Cuba who now teaches
at Boston University.
