HAVANA May 18 Cuba's chronic goods trade
deficit widened by $1.5 billion in 2015 as exports fell 24
percent and imports rose 3 percent, the government said on
Wednesday, in the first data showing a commodity crash has hurt
the economy.
The information, released on the National Statistics Office
web page (bit.ly/1WEfN6r) did not cover Cuba's large
service exports.
Prices for key Cuban exports such as sugar, nickel and
refined oil products all tumbled last year.
The Communist-run country began cutting back on its 2016
import orders last year and has been slow in making some
payments to creditors and suppliers. Cuba orders much of its
imports a year in advance.
Cuban President Raul Castro told a year-end session of the
National Assembly in December that economic growth would slow
from 4 percent in 2015 to 2 percent in 2016 due to falling
export revenues.
Cuba's trade deficit in goods has traditionally been
compensated by the export of medical and other professionals,
tourism and telecommunications, amounting to $12.7 billion in
2014, the latest figure available.
The report said goods exports were valued at $3.9 billion,
compared with $5.1 billion in 2014, and imports were $13.5
billion, compared with $13.1 billion the previous year.
While no statistics are available, revenues from the sale of
professional services to oil producing nations such as Venezuela
and Angola, are also thought to have suffered.
Castro said in December that lower oil prices had reduced
the cost of a number of imports such as food but also hurt
"mutually advantageous cooperation relations with various
(oil-producing) countries, in particular the Bolivarian Republic
of Venezuela."
The collapse of oil prices punishes Cuba under the terms of
its oil deal with Venezuela. Cuba receives 90,000 barrels of oil
per day as part of an exchange that sends Cuban professionals to
Venezuela. Some 30,000 doctors and nurses, plus another 10,000
professionals, are posted in Venezuela.
Cuba also receives cash for the workers. Economists and oil
market experts believe the amount is tied to oil prices, meaning
Venezuela would pay less to Cuba when prices are down.
Cuba refines and resells some of the oil in a joint venture
with its socialist ally. Prices for refined products were down
in tandem with crude. The new trade date did not give a
breakdown of the value of oil products or other exports.
