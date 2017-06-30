HAVANA, June 30 Cuba's economy minister told a
cabinet meeting that the economy performed in line with official
plans in the first half of 2017, after the government forecast
full-year growth of around 2 percent last December, state-run
media reported on Friday,
"In order to fulfill the plan, we continue to work on
adopting measures to guarantee the activities prioritized that
ensure the economy's vitality," Economy Minister Ricardo
Cabrisas was quoted as saying.
Communist-run Cuba said in December its economy shrank 0.9
percent in 2016, as it wrestled with declining oil shipments
from key ally Venezuela, a slide in exports and a lack of cash.
Western diplomats said there are no signs that any of those
problems are abating. Cuba is struggling to pay foreign
providers on time and seeking longer payment terms, they said.
President Raul Castro is expected to deliver a full update
on the economy in his speech to the national assembly in
mid-July.
Meanwhile, Cabrisas highlighted sectors such as agriculture,
where production is rising, and tourism, which continues to
grow, that are doing well this year. However, tourism could be
impacted by tightened U.S. travel rules going forwards.
Marino Murillo, the chief of the commission charged with
carrying out reform to update the Soviet-style economy, was
cited as saying farmers would now be able to lease parcels of
land for 20 years instead of 10, with the option of renewing.
Since deciding in 2008 to lease small parcels of fallow land
to would-be farmers, Cuba has leased 1.9 million hectares,
representing 31 percent of the country's arable land, he added.
Demand for new parcels was limited because those available
were less productive, far away from infrastructure and infested
by the highly invasive marabu weed, he added.
Murillo announced a new package of measures to "contribute
to improving the organization and the control" of the fledgling
private sector. State-media did not include any further details
on the measures.
He then listed various infractions that had been detected in
the private sector, from use of goods with illicit provenance to
failure to fulfill tax obligations.
Workers in the private sector report having to bend Cuba's
strict rules and operate in a grey legal area at times for their
business to function in the tightly controlled economy with
scarce supply of goods.
Restaurants and bars periodically report being closed down
by authorities that suspect them of committing infractions.
