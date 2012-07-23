UPDATE 5-Oil pushes higher on worries over new U.S. sanctions on Iran
* Global oil output cut by 1.4 mln bpd - Russian minister (Updates prices, adds Trump comment)
HAVANA, July 23 Cuba's gross domestic product grew 2.1 percent in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2011 and the communist-ruled country has continued to post a positive trade balance, Economy Minister Adel Yzquierdo said on Monday.
The official Prensa Latina News Agency, reporting on a closed-door meeting of the Cuban National Assembly, said the overall results were considered positive.
Government officials have said the goal is to achieve 3 percent GDP growth in 2012.
The economy grew 2.7 percent in 2011 despite tough austerity measures imposed by President Raul Castro beginning in 2009.
Yzquierdo said trade continued to perform positively, without giving any details. Cuba reported a $4 billion trade surplus in 2011.
Cuba has not reported on its current account balance of payments since 2009.
Cuba is in the midst of a sweeping reform of its Soviet style economy in an effort to pull out of a crisis that has dragged on for two decades.
The island nation is also saddled with a growing foreign debt now estimated at more than $22 billion by local economists. (Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Global oil output cut by 1.4 mln bpd - Russian minister (Updates prices, adds Trump comment)
LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar recovered from 12-week lows but was poised for a fourth straight weekly loss in cautious trading on Friday ahead of U.S. payrolls data, while a set of healthy corporate results underpinned gains across European equity markets.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Republican-led Congress killed a controversial U.S. securities disclosure rule early on Friday aimed at curbing corruption at big oil, gas and mining companies.