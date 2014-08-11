* New contracts signed for onshore oil development
* Russia and China balk at deepwater oil exploration
* U.S. embargo, ample supplies elsewhere reduce appetite
HAVANA, Aug 11 Cuba has shifted its focus away
from offshore oil, concentrating on renewable energy and
improving output from onshore wells due to a lack of interest by
foreign companies for further deepwater exploration, sources
close to the industry say.
With so much oil readily available around the world, oil
companies including those from allies China and Russia see
little incentive in drilling off the Caribbean island, delaying
the Cuban dream of oil wealth that could inject vigor into its
socialist revolution.
With the U.S. trade embargo of Cuba further complicating
drilling plans, the country is seeking investors in renewable
energy such as biomass and wind while attempting to increase
output from existing onshore and shallow water wells.
Russia's state-run Rosneft and the China National Petroleum
Company (CNPC) separately agreed last month to help
Communist-run Cuba extract more oil along the traditional
northwest heavy oil belt, but did not sign on to deepwater
exploration.
The northwest heavy oil belt is a 200-mile (320-km) stretch
of the northern coast from Havana to Villa Clara and reaching up
to 3 miles (5 km) offshore. It produces poor quality oil that
meets 40 percent of the country's needs.
Rosneft and CNPC will also support the horizontal drilling
of new wells from shore and join Canadian firm Sherritt
International and another Russian state-run oil company,
Zarubezhneft, which are already carrying out similar work.
Cuba had hoped Russia and China, whose presidents visited in
July, would explore deepwater offshore fields that it says may
hold 20 billion barrels of oil and end its dependence on
socialist ally Venezuela.
Venezuela sends 115,000 barrels of oil per day to Cuba under
favorable terms.
"The Cubans have stopped talking about offshore oil
exploration in the state-run media and in private appear more
interested in new recovery methods for existing wells, biogas
projects and windmill farms," a European diplomat said.
Three deepwater wells drilled in 2012 by Spanish, Norwegian,
Indian, Malaysian, Russian and Venezuelan firms came up dry. All
but the Norwegian state firm Statoil ASA and Venezuelan state
oil company PDVSA have pulled out, and those companies are
inactive. Future drilling has been postponed for the foreseeable
future.
A BIG GAMBLE
Difficult geology from hard rock encountered while sinking
the wells, alternative prospects elsewhere and U.S. sanctions
that require oil rigs to carry less than 10 percent U.S.
technology are discouraging further drilling, according to
Western diplomats.
"Exploration is not a one-shot deal, but in Cuba due to many
factors it is. Drilling is like playing once at a roulette wheel
with $100 million chips," said a diplomat whose country was
involved in exploration.
Jorge Pinon, an expert on Cuban oil at the Center for Energy
and Environmental Policy at the University of Texas in Austin,
said, "They are shifting their focus and efforts to the known
coastal reservoirs rather than on the unknown offshore deepwater
reservoirs."
Cuba's heavy crude fields have a recovery factor of about
10 percent (10 barrels for every 100 barrels in a well), due to
the viscosity of the crude and the porosity of the rock
formations from which it is extracted, Pinon said.
"If successful, Cuba could increase its present recovery
factor from 10 percent to maybe 17 to 20 percent adding an
additional 12,000 to 15,000 barrels of new production if not
more to their current level of approximately 50,000 barrels per
day," Pinon said.
Vice President and politburo member Marino Murillo told
parliament in July that Cuba planned to invest $3.6 billion over
the next 15 years in alternative energy, which is a priority for
foreign investment.
Murillo said 96 percent of energy generation came from oil
and that the goal was to reduce that by 2030 to 76 percent, with
the remainder coming from 19 bioelectricity plants attached to
sugar mills, 13 wind parks and solar facilities.
He did not mention deepwater oil exploration.
