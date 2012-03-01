* Ministry of Basic Industries to be eliminated
* Reorganization aimed at making government more efficient
HAVANA, March 1 Cuba will create
ministries of energy and mining as part of President Raul
Castro's campaign to reorganize the government and make it more
effective, state media reported on Thursday.
The existing Ministry of Basic Industry will be eliminated
and some of its major functions taken over by the two new
ministries, the reports said.
The restructuring has been in the works for months and is
expected to continue with other changes aimed at both
streamlining the government and reducing its role in running the
economy.
The intent, said Communist Party newspaper Granma, is to put
more of a premium on "efficient function, greater rationality
and the reduction of all types of unnecessary expenditures."
The changes began last year with the elimination of the
once-powerful Sugar Ministry, whose duties were turned over to a
holding company.
The creation of a Ministry of Energy comes as a consortium
led by Spain's Repsol YPF is drilling the first of what
Cuba hopes will be a number of wells in the country's
still-untapped oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Mining Ministry will oversee the island's nickel mining
operations, along with other smaller mining projects. Nickel
exports are one of Cuba's top sources of hard currency.
Castro, who succeeded older brother Fidel Castro in 2008,
wants to cut 1 million workers from payrolls of the government,
which is swamped with debt and short of cash.
He is encouraging self-employment to absorb those laid off
and to increase productivity in an economy weighed down by low
salaries and extensive bureaucracy.
Castro's goal is to strengthen Cuba's Communist system to
ensure its survival into the future.
(Reporting By Nelson Acosta; Editing by Jeff Franks and Sandra
Maler)