(Corrects second and third paragraphs to make clear Bacardi
does not own full U.S. rights to Havana Club)
* Pernod Ricard will have to change name of its rum to
"Havanista"
* Bacardi sells "Havana Club" in some U.S. states
* Pernod hopes for growth boost if embargo lifted
By Elizabeth Pineau and Dominique Vidalon
HAVANA/PARIS, May 19 French drinks giant Pernod
Ricard is poised to sell its Cuban-made rum in the
United States once a 53-year-old trade embargo is lifted, going
head-to-head with Cuban-founded Bacardi which dominates the
world's biggest market.
Pernod's Havana Club will have to change its name to
"Havanista" for U.S. customers, because the group has been
prevented from renewing the U.S. trademark and Bacardi
International, now Bermuda-based after its founders fled the
communist island in the 1960s, sells a rum bearing the "Havana
Club" name in some U.S. states.
But Pernod Ricard is aiming more widely than the niche
market made up mainly of Cuban communities based in Florida, 90
miles (145 km) from their homeland, who drink the Havana Club
made by Bacardi in the U.S. Caribbean territory Puerto Rico.
"If the embargo is lifted, we could gain access to an
enormous market and a substantial growth booster for the coming
years," Jerome Cottin-Bizonne, CEO of Pernod Ricard's Havana
Club, told Reuters at the San Jose de las Lajas distillery,
where Havana Club is made in ageing cellars under a joint
venture between Pernod and state-owned company Cuba Ron.
It is unclear when that might happen, but the company is
beginning to benefit in a small way as relations between U.S.
President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro warm.
American visitors to Cuba can now take home up to $100 worth
of cigars and alcohol and Pernod-Ricard's CEO joined the
delegation for the first official visit by a French president to
Cuba last week.
The company invested $100 million last year in the
distillery, which employs 550 people and now sells 50 million
bottles, or 4 million cases, per year, ten times more than in
1993. Most go for export, thanks to the growing popularity of
cocktails like Mojitos and Daiquiris.
Cottin-Bizonne said the U.S market could potentially bring
Havana Club extra sales of 20 million bottles per year.
At roughly 1.7 million cases, it would still be dwarfed by
the more than 9 million cases of U.S. sales of Bacardi's
eponymous white rum and not quite match its own coconut rum
brand Malibu that sold 1.9 million cases in the U.S. in 2013,
according to last year's Liquor Handbook published by the
Beverage Information Group.
BACARDI
The founders of Bacardi, the largest privately held spirits
maker in the world, were among the most successful companies in
Cuba before they were exiled in the 1960s.
The company declined to say whether it was considering any
moves in view of a possible lifting of the U.S. embargo.
"Bacardi is proud of its Cuban roots," Bacardi spokeswoman
Amy Federman said. "Regarding the diplomatic actions, we will
need to wait and see what the impacts are."
Bacardi adopted the Havana Club name in the United States in
1994, having bought the recipe from the Arechabalas, another
Cuban spirit-making family whose assets were confiscated by the
Fidel Castro government in 1960.
The state continued to produce Havana Club and signed a deal
with Pernod Ricard in the 1990s. The French firm tried to keep
registration rights for the name in the United States, but fell
foul of a law barring the trademark registration of Cuban brands
confiscated under Fidel Castro's rule. Pernod says it still owns
the Havana Club trademark.
It registered the name "Havanista" for future use instead.
Havana Club is still a relatively small business for Pernod
Ricard, the world's second-largest spirits maker after Diageo
; the 4 million cases it sells each year in 120 countries
make up less than 10 percent of sales of its 14 "strategic"
spirit and champagne brands.
But the U.S. is the world's biggest market for rum,
accounting for 36 percent of the 50 million 9 liter cases sold
worldwide. Pernod ranks third in rum sales worldwide after
Bacardi and Diageo, according to IWSR data.
Diageo's Captain Morgan is second in the United States with
5.7 million cases, while Bacardi's Havana Club is not in the top
68 brands listed by U.S. sales in the 2014 Liquor Handbook.
Bernstein analyst Trevor Stirling said the initial impact of
"Havanista" was likely to be limited, partly because Puerto Rico
and fellow Caribbean territory British Virgin Islands, where
Captain Morgan is made, have tax advantages over Cuba.
"There is probably a small percentage of consumers who will
be interested in the Cuban story," he said. "But there will also
be a lot of Cuban-Americans who will highlight the fact that the
Castro regime is a part owner of Havana Club/Havanista and
agitate against it."
(Additional reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and
Martinne Geller in London; editing by Philippa Fletcher)