HAVANA May 24 An independent news website that
had been blocked in Cuba since its debut on Wednesday became
available to Cuban Internet users on Saturday.
Dissident blogger Yoani Sanchez started publishing
14ymedio.com on Wednesday, only to have readers being redirected
to another site that reflects the official line and is highly
critical of her.
Sanchez blamed the Cuban government, which said it was
unaware who was behind the redirection.
Sanchez's site had been accessible outside Cuba from the
start, but remained blocked through Friday to the small minority
of Cubans with Internet access. On Saturday, it could be
accessed through Cuban servers.
Cuba has tolerated greater criticism in recent years, but
not yet from a website produced on the island as
professional-looking as 14ymedio.com.
The Cuban government has frequently tried to discredit
Sanchez as a well-paid propagandist doing the bidding of the
U.S. government.
