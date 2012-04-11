* Calderon making first official trip to Cuba
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, April 10 Mexican President Felipe
Calderon will visit Cuba on Wednesday for a quick trip to patch
up bruised relations with the communist island and discuss
possible business ventures, including oil deals.
With just seven months remaining in his six-year term, it
will be Calderon's first trip to Cuba after he angrily canceled
a planned 2009 visit when the Cuban government suspended flights
between the countries at the height of the swine flu scare.
He is scheduled to meet Cuban President Raul Castro and,
according to press reports, Cardinal Jaime Ortega, the leader of
Cuba's Roman Catholic Church. It is not known if he will see
former Cuban ruler Fidel Castro, who retired in 2008 but still
meets with visiting leaders.
Calderon will arrive at midday on Wednesday and leave
Thursday morning on his way to Haiti and then attend the Summit
of the Americas in Cartagena, Colombia.
Cuba and Mexico enjoyed friendly relations until the
administration of Vicente Fox, who in 2000 broke the center-left
Institutional Revolutionary Party's 71-year grip on power in
Mexico by winning the presidency.
In 2002, his government angered Fidel Castro by supporting a
United Nations resolution condemning Cuba's human rights record.
That same year Fox, like Calderon a member of the
conservative National Action Party, had a falling out with Fidel
Castro. The Cuban leader recorded Fox telling him in a phone
call he was invited to have lunch at a Mexico-hosted summit, but
had to leave before then U.S. President George W. Bush arrived.
The taped conversation was made public, which provoked a
firestorm of criticism of Fox in Mexico, where Castro is widely
respected for having stood up to the United States for half a
century.
THUMBING NOSE AT UNITED STATES
The two countries briefly closed their embassies in 2004,
but maintained official diplomatic relations.
For Mexico, sustaining Cuban ties is a measure of
independence from the United States, which has been at odds with
Cuba since the 1959 revolution that brought the Castro brothers
to power.
Cuba's nose-thumbing at American pressure resonates with
Mexicans, said Arturo Levy-Lopez, a Cuba expert at the
University of Denver.
"Cuba is a symbolic issue. The Cuban revolution as a
historic event, and opposition to American hegemony in Latin
America possesses important political capital in Mexico," he
said.
Calderon wants to shore up relations with Cuba before
Mexico's presidential election in July to help out the PAN
candidate, who is trailing in the polls, Levy-Lopez said.
Under Mexican law, he cannot seek another term in office.
"By traveling to Cuba, Calderon, who is a man of his party,
affirms the credibility of the PAN against accusations of
subordination to the U.S. government," said Levy-Lopez.
Calderon's office said in a statement the visit would serve
to strengthen "fraternity" between the two countries and create
a "new agenda" to take advantage of the business opportunities
opened up by economic changes made by Cuba's government.
According to Mexican news reports, these could include work
on oil projects in the Gulf of Mexico.
Daily newspaper La Jornada said Mexico may be considering
leasing exploration blocks in Cuba's part of the gulf, which
abuts that of Mexico and the United States.
A consortium led by Spanish oil company Repsol YPF
is drilling the first of a possible series of wells in Cuba's
offshore, which the island says may hold 20 billion barrels of
oil.
Mexican officials downplayed the possibility of any dramatic
oil agreements coming from the visit, but said there might be an
accord on "technical cooperation."
Calderon, whose country has been wracked by drug violence
during his administration, is not believed to plan any meetings
with government opponents in Cuba. Nor is he likely to talk
publicly about human rights.
Mexican media said the government might restructure Cuba's
$413 million debt or strike a deal to lower it in exchange for
more Mexican investment in Cuba. Trade between the two countries
totaled about $450 million in 2010, Mexican sources said.
(Additional reporting by Rosa Tania Valdes in Havana; Editing
by David Adams and Christopher Wilson)