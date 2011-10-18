* US will inspect Repsol rig before it gets to Cuba
* Regulator Bromwich: "This is a lot better than nothing."
* Says trade embargo wouldn't impede helping with a spill
(Updates with fresh comment from Ileana Ros-Lehtinen)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 The U.S. government is doing
what it can to ensure that the first full-scale oil exploration
in Cuba's part of the Gulf of Mexico will not endanger
Florida's pristine beaches that lie only miles away, the top
drilling regulator told lawmakers on Tuesday.
But the assurances did not completely convince senators at
a Capitol Hill hearing that the United States would be prepared
to respond to a worst-case oil spill scenario in waters
controlled by its long-time Communist foe.
The government is evaluating the safety and emergency plans
of Repsol YPF (REP.MC) REP.N, which plans to explore for oil
in the Gulf of Mexico after a Chinese-made rig arrives later
this year, said Michael Bromwich, head of the U.S. Bureau of
Safety and Environmental Enforcement.
The development is a delicate environmental issue for the
United States as BP's oil blowout in the Gulf last year remains
fresh in the minds of U.S. coastal residents. Drilling is also
banned off Florida's coast.
It is also a sensitive political issue because if there was
a spill, U.S. technology might be prevented from being quickly
deployed due to the long-running trade embargo with Cuba.
"The question is, are we going to get caught in some kind
of political tangle that keeps us from bringing to bear the
best response capability needed?" Jeff Bingaman, chairman of
the Senate Energy Committee, told reporters after the hearing.
Bingaman said he has long supported an end to the U.S.
trade embargo on Cuba that requires U.S. companies to obtain
licenses to work in Cuba and use U.S. technology there.
Tuesday's hearing did not explore that issue, although one
senator said the embargo was the elephant in the room.
"It seems like there are some policies that we have that
are sort of 'Cutting your nose off to spite your face' that may
be worth looking at," said Bob Corker, a Republican.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
US must step up Cuba oil spill readiness [ID:nN1E760099]
Cuba offshore oil rig delayed again [ID:nN1E7930U0]
US lawmakers urge Repsol to drop Cuba plan [ID:nS1E78R1P9]
China in talks for possible Cuba oil block [ID:nN1E76C1S6]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
'BETTER THAN NOTHING'
U.S. Coast Guard officials and the drilling regulator will
inspect Repsol's rig when it reaches Trinidad and Tobago on its
way to Cuba, Bromwich said.
"It's not optimal," Bromwich told senators. "But this is a
lot better than nothing."
The rig, called Scarabeo 9, is owned by a unit of the
Italian oil company, Eni SpA (ENI.MI). Repsol, in partnership
with Norway's Statoil (STL.OL)(STO.N) and India's ONGC
(ONGC.NS), plans to drill at least one well off Cuba.
Repsol, which also has assets in the United States, has
been cooperative with the U.S. regulator, Bromwich said.
"We can't obviously direct Cuba to impose our standards,
and so really our exclusive vehicle is through the operator,"
he said.
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether it
could hold Repsol liable in the event of a spill in Cuban
waters, he said.
If there were a spill, government licenses needed for U.S.
companies to help "would be granted very, very quickly,"
Bromwich said.
But the only U.S. company to currently have a license to
assist with a spill was skeptical, and said more flexibility
would help with emergency planning for the Repsol project.
"I know of no expedited process today," said Paul Schuler,
chief executive of Clean Caribbean and Americas.
"I would want to see that institutionalized, formalized
because my experience is not the same," Schuler told Reuters.
POLITICS OF CUBA
Cuban exiles oppose any U.S. involvement in the Cuban
project, which they argue will support the Communist
government.
"The Obama Administration should have been focused on
convincing Repsol not to engage with the Cuban regime," said
Cuba-born U.S. Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Florida
Republican, in a statement.
Florida is the most populous of the presidential swing
states and a key battleground for the 2012 vote. Obama won the
state in 2008.
Cuba believes it may have 20 billion barrels of oil
offshore. The U.S. Geological Survey has estimated the reserves
at 5 billion barrels.
The U.S. drilling regulator has asked Repsol for
proprietary information about the characteristics of the oil
reservoir where it will work, its drilling plans and
information about its contractors.
"The more information we can get, the more comfortable
we'll feel," Bromwich said.
Repsol is providing as much information as it can without
breaching confidentiality agreements, said Kristian Rix,
Madrid-based spokesman for Repsol.
"We're giving them as much information as possible and,
especially on safety they have absolute cooperation and
access," Rix said.
(Additional reporting by Pascal Fletcher in Miami and Bruce
Nichols in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Bob
Burgdorfer)