WASHINGTON Oct 18 The U.S. government has issued licenses for oil spill containment and cleanup equipment for use by U.S. companies in case of an oil spill in Cuban waters, where a Spanish oil company will soon begin drilling, the U.S. drilling regulator said on Tuesday.

The government is evaluating the safety and emergency plans of Repsol YPF (REP.MC) REP.N, which plans to explore for oil 5,600 feet (1,706 meters) under the Gulf later this year when a a Chinese-made rig arrives, said Michael Bromwich, head of the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

The development is a delicate environmental and political issue for the U.S. government, which wants to protect its Florida coast from oil spills while abiding by its trade embargo with Communist-led Cuba.