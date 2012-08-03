MADRID Aug 3 The Spanish politician who was driving a car that crashed in Cuba last month, killing the island's top dissident, was in proceedings to have his license revoked, according to Spain's national traffic authority.

Spain's Direccion General de Trafico (DGT) advised Angel Carromero, vice president of the ruling Popular Party's "New Generations" movement, in May that it was initiating the process to withdraw his driving license, according to official records. Carromero was given 10 days to appeal the decision.

The DGT was not available for comment.

Cuban officials announced this week that Carromero may be charged with vehicular homicide in the deaths of the dissident, Oswaldo Paya, and a colleague.

The Communist Party newspaper Granma said legal proceedings had begun against Carromero, who was allegedly speeding when he lost control of the car as it went over a patch of road under repair and slammed into a tree, k illing two of the car 's three passengers.

Spain's daily El Pais said Carromero had exceeded the points limit on his license after committing 45 traffic violations since March 2011, three of which were for speeding, although most were parking offenses.

Cuba's state-run website, Cubadebate, also published several Spanish government documents related to Carromero's driving record, including a speeding fine in January 2010 of 520 euros ($644) for driving 50 percent or more above the limit.

Carromero, who is being detained in Havana on a provisional basis, could face up to 10 years in prison for each death if he is tried and convicted.

Paya, 60, won the European Union's Sakharov Prize for human rights in 2002 for leading Project Varela, a campaign to bring political reform to Cuba's one-party system.

Members of Paya's immediate family have charged that the car was rammed and forced off the road by another vehicle and have called for an independent investigation of the crash.

The third passenger in the car, Jens Aron Modig, chairman of the Christian Democrats' youth wing in Sweden, was allowed to leave Cuba earlier this week. In a brief news conference, he apologized for working with dissidents, saying he did not realize his activities were illegal in Cuba. He said he had given Paya 4,000 euros ($4,950) to help finance his work. (Reporting by Paul Day and Amanda Cooper in Madrid; Editing by David Adams and Philip Barbara)