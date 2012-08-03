MADRID Aug 3 The Spanish politician who was
driving a car that crashed in Cuba last month, killing the
island's top dissident, was in proceedings to have his license
revoked, according to Spain's national traffic authority.
Spain's Direccion General de Trafico (DGT) advised Angel
Carromero, vice president of the ruling Popular Party's "New
Generations" movement, in May that it was initiating the process
to withdraw his driving license, according to official records.
Carromero was given 10 days to appeal the decision.
The DGT was not available for comment.
Cuban officials announced this week that Carromero may be
charged with vehicular homicide in the deaths of the dissident,
Oswaldo Paya, and a colleague.
The Communist Party newspaper Granma said legal proceedings
had begun against Carromero, who was allegedly speeding when he
lost control of the car as it went over a patch of road under
repair and slammed into a tree, k illing two of the car 's three
passengers.
Spain's daily El Pais said Carromero had exceeded the points
limit on his license after committing 45 traffic violations
since March 2011, three of which were for speeding, although
most were parking offenses.
Cuba's state-run website, Cubadebate, also published several
Spanish government documents related to Carromero's driving
record, including a speeding fine in January 2010 of 520 euros
($644) for driving 50 percent or more above the limit.
Carromero, who is being detained in Havana on a provisional
basis, could face up to 10 years in prison for each death if he
is tried and convicted.
Paya, 60, won the European Union's Sakharov Prize for human
rights in 2002 for leading Project Varela, a campaign to bring
political reform to Cuba's one-party system.
Members of Paya's immediate family have charged that the car
was rammed and forced off the road by another vehicle and have
called for an independent investigation of the crash.
The third passenger in the car, Jens Aron Modig, chairman of
the Christian Democrats' youth wing in Sweden, was allowed to
leave Cuba earlier this week. In a brief news conference, he
apologized for working with dissidents, saying he did not
realize his activities were illegal in Cuba. He said he had
given Paya 4,000 euros ($4,950) to help finance his work.
(Reporting by Paul Day and Amanda Cooper in Madrid; Editing by
David Adams and Philip Barbara)