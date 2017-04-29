HAVANA, April 29 A military airplane crashed against a mountain in the north-western region of Artemisa on Saturday morning, killing all eight military personnel on board, the Cuban News Agency (ACN) reported.

"The eight militaries on board, including the crew, died," ACN reported. "A commission of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces is investigating the causes of the accident." (Reporting by Nelson Acosta and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)