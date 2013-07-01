* Co-ops latest addition to "non-state" sector
* State shedding secondary economic activity
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, July 1 Communist-run Cuba ceded a bit
more ground to private initiative and market forces on Monday,
announcing the first non-farm cooperatives since the 1959
revolution were up and running.
"Starting today, 124 cooperatives began to function on an
experimental basis in diverse sectors of the economy such as
construction, transportation, garbage collection and produce
markets," the Communist Party daily, Granma, reported.
The Council of Ministers, in a statement issued on Monday,
said it had approved an additional 71 cooperatives in areas as
diverse as bird raising, light manufacturing and food services.
The measure was welcomed by Cubans.
"Something had to be done, because as it is, nothing works
properly," said Alberto Prada, who sells clothing and other
items from his home in Havana. "Nor is there any reason for
concern. Cooperatives are absolutely compatible with a socialist
system," he said.
Most of the first batch of cooperatives are former state-run
produce markets with few employees now being leased to them as
cooperative members.
"We are allowing cooperatives to administer activities where
the state has proved inefficient," Grisel Trista Arbesu, who is
in charge of the Communist party's efforts to reform state
companies, told Granma.
"It also allows the state to free itself from matters that
are not transcendental to the development of the economy," she
said.
The cooperatives will function independently of state
entities and businesses, set prices in cases where they are not
fixed by the state, operate on a democratic basis, divide profit
as they see fit and receive better tax treatment than
individually owned businesses, according to a decree law
published in December.
The law allows for an unlimited number of members and use of
contracted employees on a three-month basis.
The government says many more establishments will follow,
beginning in 2014, as an alternative to small and medium-sized
state businesses.
President Raul Castro, who took over from his brother Fidel
in 2008, has already taken steps to deregulate small private
businesses in the retail sector, lease small state shops and
taxis to individual employees and fallow state lands to would-be
small farmers in search of improved production and efficiency.
According to the government, more than 430,000 people now
work in the non-state sector which consists of private
entrepreneurs, their employees and individuals who own or lease
taxis and the like.
The figure does not include some 2,000 agricultural
cooperatives and 400,000 small farmers.
"It's no surprise that officials chose the cooperative as
the legal form. Cooperatives represent a middle ground between
state-ownership and individualistic forms of business
organization," said Jose Gabilondo, associate professor of law
at Florida International University.
"If given free rein, these reforms are baby steps towards a
hybrid economy with market pricing, widely-distributed business
risk, and private initiative in targeted sectors," he said. "The
invisible hand it's not, but at least the pinkie is being
flexed."
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Vicki Allen)