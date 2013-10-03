* Measure affects 20,000 small businesses
* Vendors demand licenses
* State seeks to defend import monopoly
By Rosa Tania Valdes
HAVANA, Oct 3 The Cuban government appeared
headed for its first serious clash with the island's newly
created "non-state" sector of small businesses over a
prohibition on the sale of imported clothing and other goods.
The decree issued last week potentially affects some 20,000
small businesses and their employees who sell clothing, hardware
and other goods brought in informally by travelers, some of whom
visit the Caribbean island regularly carrying merchandise from
the United States, Spain and Latin American countries.
Three years ago the government of President Raul Castro, who
replaced his brother Fidel in 2008, opened up retail services to
"self employment" in the form of 200 licensed activities from
clowns, seamstresses, food vendors, taxis and the building
trades, to small businesses such as restaurants, cafeterias, bed
and breakfasts and entertainment.
The government said the measure aimed at absorbing excess
state labor, improving services, eliminating inefficiencies and
bringing black-market activity above ground.
There are now 436,000 self-employed people, of which around
100,000 work as employees of small businesses, according to the
government.
Enterprising residents have taken advantage of some of the
categories, for example seamstress and household supplies
salesman, to offer imported clothing and supplies in greater
variety and at lower cost than the state.
Entrepreneurs, their employees and clients waxed furious
over the clothing sale prohibition this week in the Central
Havana district of the capital where a few dozen vendors had set
up shop on a vacant lot to sell clothing, shoes and
undergarments.
"We call on the authorities to reconsider. We have a lot of
product and money invested in this," Justo Castillo, a
representative of the official labor federation which has tried
to organize the self employed, said.
"Banning this means unemployment for these people forcing
them to do whatever. They will move into the black market,
return to illegal activity," he said, as the crowd that had
gathered applauded.
Castro has instituted a series of market-oriented reforms to
Cuba's Soviet style economy where the state still employs 79
percent of the 5 million-strong labor force.
PUBLIC CLAMOR
Last week's measure appears aimed at protecting the state's
monopoly on the wholesale and retail sale of imported goods,
which has resulted in widespread black-market activity due to
exorbitant prices and shoddy quality.
The regulation includes a new list of authorized types of
self employment and their descriptions, with the addition of
phrases to stop the resale and importation of goods.
For example, the description of a seamstress now has added,
"does not include the sale of manufactured or imported
clothing."
The general public is also up in arms over the measure.
"There goes the chance to buy a pair of shoes or jeans that
are worthwhile," said retiree Ramon, who asked his last name not
be used.
The public clamor is so loud that it appears to have reached
communist authorities.
Blogger Yohandry Fontana, who is closely identified with the
government, released a series of tweets this week criticizing
the measure.
"Bad news," he said in one of the tweets.
"Wouldn't it be easier, I ask, to approve the sale of
imported clothing by the self employed than push this activity
into the black market?"
The new measure has yet to be enforced, at least in Havana
even though authorities say it is now the law of the land.
José Barreiro Alfonso, an adviser to the Ministry of Labor
and Social Security, said in an interview on Thursday with the
official Juventud Rebelde newspaper that vendors would be
visited on an individual basis.
"It is an effort to have an individual conversation and gain
their understanding of the law," he said.