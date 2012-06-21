* Official daily says results of contracting impressive
* Practice seen stimulating small business
* Construction, landscaping and other services benefit
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, June 21 Cuba praised state contracting
of landscaping, construction and other services to the private
sector on Thursday, in another sign a recent opening to small
business is gaining momentum.
A long article in the communist party daily, Granma, focused
on the recently created western province of Artemisa, a pilot
project for reform of local government and state business
administration under President Raul Castro.
"One of the most important benefits of this mechanism
(subcontracting) is the rapidity and quality with which jobs are
done," “Miguel Angel Quijano, economic director of Artemisa,
told Granma.
The newspaper said subcontractors were being used in public
landscaping, housing construction and state office renovation
with “"impressive" results.
“Small businesses have been part and parcel of the birth of
Artemisa, spurring the strengthening of food and other services
in which the self-employed have been key, Granma said.
Havana province was divided into the rural provinces of
Artemisa and Mayabeque in 2010 and both were declared
experiments for downsizing government, moving local businesses
out of local government and other reforms.
There has been little official coverage until now of the
reforms underway in Artemisa, with a population of 500,000. The
province has some minor industry located on its eastern border
with Havana, and to the west bordering Pinar del Rio, accounts
for up to 50 percent of the wrapper leaf for the country's
famous cigars.
Castro is encouraging private sector growth to create jobs
for the one million employees he hopes to slash from bloated
government payrolls over the next few years. His goal is to
strengthen Cuban communism to assure its future.
More than 370,000 Cubans are now self-employed, more than
double the number of two years ago, although most are small
operations based in homes and 30 percent of the figure
represents private sector employees.
But the ability of small businesses to grow has been
hindered partly by a lack of capital and access to government
business, which is significant because the state controls most
of the economy.
That changed in December when new credit and banking
regulations took effect, allowing small businesses for the first
time to obtain loans and, along with private farmers, to open
commercial accounts, a prerequisite for doing business with the
state.
The measures also lifted a 100 peso (roughly $4) cap on
business between state enterprises and private individuals.
The Granma report was just the latest to appear in the
official media in recent months praising subcontracting.
"“This kind of positive coverage was unimaginable and these
transactions would have been illegal just a few years ago," Phil
Peters, a Cuba expert at the Virginia-based Lexington Institute
said.
"“This is one more sign that the government wants the
private sector to grow to boost productivity and to give
laid-off government workers a place to go," he said.
(Editing by Tom Brown and David Adams)