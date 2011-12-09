* Legal process for sending money to Cuba made faster

* Western Union is main firm allowed to send cash from US

HAVANA Dec 8 The world's top payment transfer company, Western Union Co (WU.N),is speeding up the process to send money from the United States to Communist-led Cuba right before the holiday season, the company said on Thursday.

The long-standing U.S. trade embargo against the Caribbean island makes it illegal to deal with Cuba in U.S. dollars without a license, and senders of remittances must sign a legal form about the destination of the money.

Western Union - the principal company allowed to send cash transfers from the United States to Cuba - said it was making an affidavit process electronic as opposed to the previous paper or fax method to speed up sending money.

"Previously, Western Union money transfer service to Cuba was only available from a limited number of locations. With the launch of the new Western Union electronic affidavit, the money transfer service to Cuba will now be available from most locations in the United States," the company said in a statement.

The U.S. government last year licensed Western Union to pay out remittances in Cuban currency instead of U.S. dollars, avoiding a local 10 percent surcharge on the dollar. [ID:nN28137398]

Washington and Havana have both tried to restrict and regulate remittances since the early days of Cuba's revolution, driving much of the family assistance underground.

Cuba legalized U.S. remittances in the 1990s soon after the fall of the Soviet Union, but U.S. restrictions remained in force until 2009 when President Barack Obama's administration lifted limits on Cuban-Americans visiting home and sending money to Cuba. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Kevin Gray)