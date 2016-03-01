Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LOS ANGELES, March 1 The Rolling Stones will perform a free outdoor concert in Havana, Cuba, on March 25, the band's publicist announced on Tuesday, a milestone event in a country where the communist-led government once banned the group's music as an "ideological deviation."
The Stones added the show, likely to be the biggest rock concert ever staged in Cuba, to a Latin American tour that had been due to end on March 17 in Mexico City. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order