LOS ANGELES, March 1 The Rolling Stones will perform a free outdoor concert in Havana, Cuba, on March 25, the band's publicist announced on Tuesday, a milestone event in a country where the communist-led government once banned the group's music as an "ideological deviation."

The Stones added the show, likely to be the biggest rock concert ever staged in Cuba, to a Latin American tour that had been due to end on March 17 in Mexico City. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)