* Sanchez, husband arrested ahead of Spaniard's trial
* Cuban officials said to have feared "media show"
By Nelson Acosta
BAYAMO, Cuba, Oct 5 Cuban authorities have
arrested dissident blogger Yoani Sanchez in the eastern city of
Bayamo where she traveled to cover the trial of a Spanish
political activist facing vehicular homicide charges in the
death of another government opponent, according to news reports
and bloggers.
Sanchez, and husband Reinaldo Escobar, were said to have
been detained on Thursday in Bayamo, where officials feared they
were going to provoke a "media show" around the trial, according
to the reports.
"It is not the first time that Yoani Sanchez and Escobar
have tried similar provocations, and their latest maneuvers in
the (Internet) have been, precisely, linked to manipulating the
truth of that accident" in which Paya died, government-linked
blogger Yohandry Font ana wro te on Friday.
Sanchez, 37, could not be reached by telephone, but her
Twitter account includes entries from Thursday in which she
recounted scenes from a cross-country trip, including two stops
by police to fumigate her car, apparently for mosquitoes.
She, her husband and other dissidents apparently were on
their way to Bayamo for the trial of Spaniard Angel Carromero,
who is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter for the
July 22 death of prominent dissident Oswaldo Paya and his
colleague Harold Cepero.
The newspaper El Pais in Madrid said on its website she was
its freelance correspondent and had tried to reach Sanchez by
phone without success.
Carromero, who heads the youth wing of Spain's ruling
People's Party, was driving a small rental car with Paya, Cepero
and Swedish political activist Jens Arons Modig aboard when he
lost control on a section of road under repair and slammed into
a tree near Bayamo, 415 miles (668 km) southeast of Havana.
He and Modig, who were not seriously hurt, said they were
driving the dissidents to meet supporters.
Sanchez, through her blog "Generation Y" and other writings,
has become Cuba's best-known dissident and has won various
awards overseas, but is never allowed out of Cuba to collect
them.
Sanchez was reported last week to have filed a complaint
against Cuba with the Inter-American Human Rights Commission for
repeatedly refusing to grant her a travel visa.
(Reporting by Jeff Franks and Nelson Acosta, Editing by David
Adams and Philip Barbara)