* U.S. State Department says it is deeply disturbed
* Blogger has won numerous awards overseas
* Spaniard expresses sorrow, says wasn't speeding
By Nelson Acosta
BAYAMO, Cuba, Oct 5 Cuban authorities released
prominent dissident blogger Yoani Sanchez late on Friday after
detaining her on the eve of a Spanish activist's high-profile
manslaughter trial in the eastern city of Bayamo.
Sanchez, her husband Reinaldo Escobar, and their driver were
taken into custody along with a half dozen other local
dissidents on Thursday, said Elizardo Sanchez of the independent
Cuban Commission on Human Rights.
Yoani Sanchez told Reuters in a telephone interview from her
Havana home they were stopped by state security agents after
they arrived in Bayamo, 415 miles (668 km) southeast of Havana
in their car late Thursday afternoon.
They were taken to a Ministry of Interior facility,
separated and treated a little roughly in the beginning,
including by female agents who wanted to remove her clothes,
Sanchez said. She refused to allow them to do so.
Sanchez said the agents became more cordial, but questioned
her for hours and threatened that she would face criminal
charges, which never came.
About 11 a.m. on Friday, they told her she and her husband
would be driven back to their Havana home, where they arrived
around 9 p.m.
"Now I'm home, with a little stress, but back in my house,"
a relieved Sanchez said.
On her Twitter site, Sanchez said she had "many anecdotes to
tell" about the experience.
Government officials, who often use brief detentions against
dissidents, had no comment on the arrests. But government-linked
blogger Yohandry Fontana said Sanchez was detained because she
had gone to Bayamo intent on creating a "provocation and media
show" at the trial of Spaniard Angel Carromero.
Carromero, who was at the wheel in the July 22 car wreck
that killed dissidents Oswaldo Paya and Harold Cepero, went on
trial Friday on manslaughter charges.
U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner condemned the
arrests in a Washington press briefing.
"We are very deeply disturbed by the Cuban government's
repeated use of arbitrary detention to silence critics, disrupt
peaceful assembly and certainly to impede independent
journalism," he said.
"It's very clear that human rights conditions in Cuba remain
poor. The Cuban government continues to limit fundamental
freedoms, including freedom of speech, including for members of
the press," Toner told reporters.
The newspaper El Pais in Madrid said on its website that
Sanchez, who it described as its freelance correspondent, had
traveled to Bayamo to cover Carromero's trial.
Sanchez, best known for her blog "Generation Y," has won
numerous awards overseas but is never allowed out of Cuba to
collect them.
She was reported last week to have filed a complaint against
Cuba with the Inter-American Human Rights Commission for
repeatedly refusing to grant her a travel visa.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists called
for her immediate release, saying in a statement on Friday that
"Cuba continues to be the most repressive country for the press
in the hemisphere and is one of the world's most censored
countries."
'I AM SORRY'
The Cuban government views the dissidents as mercenaries for
the United States and others, and has used the Carromero case to
spotlight European involvement with its opposition.
Carromero, leader of the youth wing of Spain's ruling
People's Party, said in testimony on Friday he was driving
normally and not speeding, as prosecutors have charged, when he
ran over a patch of road under repair and lost control of his
rental car.
The car slid into a tree, killing Paya, 60, and Cepero, 31.
"Truly, I was not driving too fast," he told a panel of
judges, offering his "profound feeling of sorrow for the
unfortunate accident."
"I have lost many things in these two months ... . I am
sorry," said Carromero, who wore casual clothes and had his head
shaved.
Near the end of Friday's proceedings, prosecutor Isabel
Barzaga asked the court to sentence the 26-year-old Spaniard,
jailed since the accident, to seven years in prison.
"We are in the presence of a person truly reckless," she
said referring to his driving.
Paya was awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought
by the European Parliament in 2002 for his Varela Project to
bring democratic reform to Cuba's one-party system.
His family has accused the government of having a hand in
his death.
Along with Carromero on the ill-fated trip with Paya was
Jens Aron Modig, a young activist from Sweden's conservative
Christian Democratic Party who said he had given Paya a donation
of 4,000 euros ($4,900).
Modig, who was in the front seat and like Carromero received
only minor injuries, said the four were on their way to meet
Paya's supporters.
He apologized for his part in "illicit activities" and
returned to Sweden, where he has kept a low profile.
