* National, local governments now promoting private ventures
* El Cabildo believed to be Cuba's largest private business
* More private cabarets, theaters in the works
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, July 11 Cuban performers ranging from
Broadway-style dancers to classical opera singers are packing
them in at El Cabildo, a recently opened entertainment center
that is pushing the limits of the communist country's
still-unfolding economic reforms.
With about 130 employees, the club tucked into one of
Havana's posher neighborhoods is believed to be the largest
private business in Havana and perhaps a harbinger of things to
come under the initiatives of President Raul Castro.
El Cabildo, which has an outdoor theater, bar and 150-seat
restaurant, is a throwback to life before Cuba's 1959
revolution, when Havana teemed with cabarets and theaters.
It has nightly entertainment, anchored by an eclectic troupe
called "“Opera of the Street" that mixes traditional opera with
Cuban song and dance and popular music from abroad.
On Sunday evenings, disco music reigns and other nights four
opera tenors perform.
Unlike the ritzy clubs of the pre-revolutionary past, El
Cabildo is built atop the ruins of a fallen building and a
thatched roof covers part of the area.
Cuba has always had an active nightlife of theater, cabaret
and music shows, including the famous Tropicana night club which
is popular with tourists. But performers have traditionally
worked for state-run operations, with the exception of an elite
group of artists and musicians allowed to earn their own pay.
RUBBLE TRANSFORMED
El Cabildo is the product of one man's moxie and of changes
in government policy aimed at improving Cuba's struggling
economy.
Ulises Aquino, a 50-year-old opera singer who founded Opera
in the Street in 2006, was looking for a home for the company,
so when President Castro announced a series of reforms two years
ago promoting private businesses he decided to seize the
opportunity.
One reform designed to promote municipal development
encouraged local leaders to come up with their own ideas instead
of waiting for direction from the national government.
In 2011, Aquino, whose performers were accustomed to playing
in rudimentary conditions, including in the street, convinced
authorities in Havana's upscale Playa district to let him use
the remnants of one of the city's many collapsed buildings.
Aquino, a stocky, barrel-chested man who has a powerful
baritone voice onstage but speaks softly when he is off,
transformed the rubble into a permanent venue for his group.
“"The country has moved on from a tendency to degrade
things," he said on a recent night at El Cabildo. “"The
government's policy is to support this type of phenomena and
that an artist, or a worker, or a farmer can put his own means
of production to work to help meet the goals of the nation."
Aquino kept the company afloat financially by taking it
abroad and performing in local tourist venues to earn hard
currency, and became adept at working within the Cuban system.
While Castro's reforms have encouraged private initiative,
they come with loaded with restrictions to try to ensure that
Cuba does not return to a society of haves and have nots. Aquino
mixes individual initiative with community activism, hosting
free children's activities weekend mornings and keeping his
prices affordable.
The new entrepreneurs had to get a license for their
business and private restaurants were limited to a maximum of 50
seats.
Aquino got around the limit by taking out three restaurant
licenses, which enabled him to put in 150 seats, and then
another as “an "organizer of events and other activities."
Using the latter, he plans to expand the business by
offering boat rides on the Almendares River, which flows beside
El Cabildo just before opening into the Straits of Florida.
"“It is not enough to have an ugly socialism. It has to be
more beautiful than the other systems so everyone will embrace
the idea," he said.
Cuba says it now has 387,000 self-employed workers, most of
whom have tiny home-based businesses.
GOOD SALARIES; HIGH COSTS
El Cabildo is no mom-and-pop operation. Aquino has 60
performers and 26 support staff in Opera of the Street, plus 43
employees in the bar and restaurant.
They all earn 1,800-2,000 pesos a month, about four times
Cuba's average monthly salary of 450 pesos, equivalent to $19,
he said.
Aquino pays about 20,000 pesos, equivalent to $833, a month
for his licenses and sales taxes, but does not know yet how much
his annual income tax will be.
Running costs are high, mostly because he like other private
business owners has to buy all food, beverages and other items
from state stores at retail prices.
It is a common complaint that the state provides goods at
wholesale prices for government businesses, but not yet to the
private sector.
The vast majority of El Cabildo's clients are Cuban, paying
a 50 peso cover charge, the equivalent of $2, while tourists pay
the equivalent of a $10 cover Sunday through Thursday and $25
for the show on weekends.
According to Rafael Betancourt, a specialist on local
development at the National Association of Cuban Economists, a
number of similar private entertainment projects are in the
works pointing to the importance that individual initiative will
play in building Cuba's future.
“"There are many artists that want to do projects like
this," he said. "“El Cabildo is just the beginning."
(Editing by Jeff Franks and David Adams; Desking by Cynthia
Osterman)