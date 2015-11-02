HAVANA Nov 2 Cuba signed a roaming agreement
with U.S. telecom Sprint Corp during its first annual
trade fair since rapprochement with the United States and told
600 companies from 70 countries at that it was eager for more
business.
The Havana International Fair (FIHAV) promotes Cuba's
changing business climate and seeks badly needed foreign
investment. Last year's event championed a new tax-cutting
foreign investment law, while this year's boasted of improved
ties with the United States.
In a historic breakthrough on Dec. 17, the former Cold War
foes vowed to normalize relations, although the U.S. trade
embargo on Cuba remains in place.
Cuba's critics denounce the fair as hype, noting that all
business deals must go through the communist government or one
of its tightly controlled state companies.
Cuba acknowledged the central role of the state but also
plugged its growing private sector, mostly farm cooperatives and
small businesses so far.
"We are continuing to create the conditions for separating
state and business functions and to improve the role that should
be played by socialist state enterprises..., guaranteeing more
flexible functioning," Foreign Trade Minister Rodrigo Malmierca
told the opening ceremony.
Sprint, one of about 30 U.S. companies attending, has taken
advantage of the limited commercial opening afforded by U.S.
President Barack Obama, who has chipped away at the embargo and
created a telecommunications exemption.
Among the companies hopeful of doing business here some day
was PepsiCo, which had a stand in one of the exhibition
halls.
Sprint signed an interconnection agreement with Cuba's state
telecoms monopoly Etecsa on Sept. 25 and added the roaming
agreement on Monday. Sprint competitor Verizon has been
offering voice and data roaming in Cuba since September through
a third party.
"We signed this agreement in record time," Sprint Chief
Executive Marcelo Claure told reporters, saying he was "blown
away" with how fast the Cuban government negotiated the deal.
"They were a pleasure to work with. Like with anybody else,
there were tense moments. We would like to pay a lower rate. But
it's a start," Claure said.
American companies will lag behind those from Cuba's
strategic partners Venezuela, China and Russia. Spain also has
enjoyed a long business relationship with Cuba and has the
largest presence at the fair with 150 companies.
"We're not afraid of competition," said Jose Manuel Soria,
Spain's minister of industry, energy, and tourism. "We think
that the more countries that come, the better."
