WASHINGTON Dec 17 President Barack Obama's
decision to restore U.S. diplomatic ties with Cuba could yield
big opportunities for the U.S. aerospace sector, which builds
parts and provides maintenance for commercial aircraft, a top
industry official said Wednesday.
Marion Blakey, president and chief executive officer of the
Aerospace Industries Association, welcomed the president's
announcement and said it was likely to result in "a great deal
of new commerce" for U.S. companies.
Several U.S. airlines that already operate charter flights
to Cuba said they would work with the U.S. government to expand
service as needed, in line with evolving policies and laws.
Resumption of direct commercial air traffic to and from Cuba
would create new opportunities for companies that service and
maintain aircraft, Blakey told the group's annual news
conference, adding that such a move would depend on working out
an "appropriate" agreement with Cuba.
"I have no idea about the details, but certainly in the long
run, everyone wants to see that," she said.
Anthony Black, spokesman for Delta Air Lines, which
already operates charter flights to Cuba, said his company
looked forward to expanding its service to Cuba as more
opportunities arose.
American Airlines, which operates about 20
charter flights to Cuba a week, said it would continue to be
guided by the laws and policies of the U.S. government, but
stopped short of saying the airline planned to add any new
flights.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington and Jeffrey Dastin in
New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)