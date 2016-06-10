WASHINGTON, June 10 The United States approved direct scheduled flights to Cuba from six American airlines in five U.S. cities that could start as soon as this fall, the U.S. Transportation Department said in a statement on Friday.

American Airlines Group Inc, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways Co, Silver Airways, Southwest Airlines Co and Sun Country Airlines will be allowed up to 10 daily round trip flights, the department said. The flights will be allowed from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Philadelphia and Minneapolis/St. Paul, it added. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)