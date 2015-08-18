WASHINGTON Aug 18 No decisions have been taken for resuming commercial air travel to Cuba, the State Department said on Tuesday following media reports that Washington was working to begin scheduled flights between the two countries as soon as December.

"We remain in contact with the Cuban government regarding the establishment of scheduled air service, which U.S. airlines say they are eager to offer to authorized travelers," the State Department said.

"No decisions have been made yet, and we hope to continue the technical discussions in the near future," it added. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)