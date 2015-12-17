PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Dec 17 The United States and Cuba have reached an agreement to restore scheduled commercial airline service between the two countries, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the agreement was expected to be announced later on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the two countries' decision to restore diplomatic ties after more than 50 years of Cold War enmity. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Walsh)
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chairman said he was "hard" on CEO, but still like "brothers"